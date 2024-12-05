Open Menu

Senator Faisal Vawda Praises Maulana’s Role In Ending Political Hostility In Country

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Senator Faisal Vawda praises Maulana’s role in ending political hostility in country

Senator Faisal Vawda has expressed admiration for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s political landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda has expressed admiration for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief on Thursday, Vawda hailed Maulana’s political acumen and emphasised his crucial role in fostering unity among rival factions. Vawda acknowledged Maulana’s impact on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "Ever since Maulana brought PTI to its knees, I have been a fan."

During the discussion, the two leaders exchanged views on the current political climate and deliberated over the Societies Amendment Bill. Vawda expressed agreement with Maulana’s perspective on the issues discussed.

Highlighting threats to the life of PTI’s founder, Vawda revealed he had sought Maulana’s understanding and support on the matter.

"We spoke about the struggles PTI faces and the empathy Maulana has extended toward them," he said.

Vawda also urged Maulana to lead efforts to eliminate political hostility in the country, advocating for a unified strategy to achieve a "win-win situation for all Pakistanis." He announced plans to approach all political parties to build consensus on ending the divisive politics that plague the nation.

Dispelling any misconceptions about the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Vawda affirmed, “No one betrayed Maulana Fazlur Rehman. We are all united in supporting him.” He concluded by expressing a commitment to safeguarding the life of PTI’s founder and restoring peace in Pakistan’s political arena.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lead Media All Agreement Unity Foods Limited Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari rememb ..

Iconic broadcaster, diplomat Patras Bukhari remembered

2 minutes ago
 Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost u ..

Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of ..

Speakers express concerns over rising incidents of violence against women

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

8 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University ..

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Muh ..

2 minutes ago
 Officials decide to continue combing operations in ..

Officials decide to continue combing operations in tri-border areas

2 minutes ago
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly’s issues new press gallery car ..

National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards

6 minutes ago
 World Soil Day observed at UAF

World Soil Day observed at UAF

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atm ..

Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

6 minutes ago
 DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development proj ..

DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan