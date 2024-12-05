Senator Faisal Vawda praises Maulana’s role in ending political hostility in country

Senator Faisal Vawda has expressed admiration for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s political landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda has expressed admiration for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief on Thursday, Vawda hailed Maulana’s political acumen and emphasised his crucial role in fostering unity among rival factions. Vawda acknowledged Maulana’s impact on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "Ever since Maulana brought PTI to its knees, I have been a fan."

During the discussion, the two leaders exchanged views on the current political climate and deliberated over the Societies Amendment Bill. Vawda expressed agreement with Maulana’s perspective on the issues discussed.

Highlighting threats to the life of PTI’s founder, Vawda revealed he had sought Maulana’s understanding and support on the matter.

"We spoke about the struggles PTI faces and the empathy Maulana has extended toward them," he said.

Vawda also urged Maulana to lead efforts to eliminate political hostility in the country, advocating for a unified strategy to achieve a "win-win situation for all Pakistanis." He announced plans to approach all political parties to build consensus on ending the divisive politics that plague the nation.

Dispelling any misconceptions about the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Vawda affirmed, “No one betrayed Maulana Fazlur Rehman. We are all united in supporting him.” He concluded by expressing a commitment to safeguarding the life of PTI’s founder and restoring peace in Pakistan’s political arena.