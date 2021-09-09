Mother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Vawda, passed away here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Mother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Vawda, passed away here on Wednesday.

Announcing mother's demise in a tweet, he said she was in coma for the last few days.

The senator said her funeral prayers would be offered on Thursday at Ayesha Masjid, DHA Phase-7 after Zuhr prayer.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Leader Khurram Sher Zaman in their separate condolence messages expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.