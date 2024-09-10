Open Menu

Senator Falak Naz Suspended For Two Days For Using Abusive Language

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday suspended the membership of Senator Falak Naz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for two days for using abusive and derogatory language against Senator Faisal Vawda and disrupting the proceedings of House despite repeated warnings.

Senator Faisal Vawda earlier in his speech levelled accusations against the PTI's founder with regard to the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Senator Falak Naz in response used derogatory language against Senator Vawda, and the latter urged the Chair to suspend her for her inappropriate remarks and conduct.

Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz made a vain attempt to pacify Senator Falak Naz who was repeatedly interrupting the proceedings.

Chairman Gillani then asked Senator Falak Naz to tender an apology to resolve the issue but she refused.

The House was later adjourned to meet again on Thursday (September 12) at 3 p.m.

