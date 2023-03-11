UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated Senator Farooq Hamid Naek on being elected as a member of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Democracy at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Senator Naek, a highly respected lawyer and Parliamentarian from Pakistan, has been recognized for his unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and democracy.

His election to the important committee is a testament to his expertise and dedication to advancing these critical issues not only in Pakistan but also around the world.

Expressing confidence in Senator Naek's abilities, the Senate Chairman expressed his belief that the newly elected member would bring his vast experience and knowledge to the vital role and make a significant contribution to the work of the Standing Committee.

