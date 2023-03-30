Senator Fauzia Arshad stresses attention on education of children

Chairperson of Pakistan Teachers Forum (PTF) Senator Fauzia Arshad here on Thursday underlined the need to pay special attention to basic education of the children, particularly of out-of-school

Speaking as chief guest at a function organized for the out-of-school children by the Hashoo Foundation at a local hotel, she said that the step would ultimately help improve the country's economy and could play an important role in the development of the country.

Without education, the children would not be able to play their role for the betterment of society, she said adding, in Pakistan at present nearly three million children were not going to school and there was a dire need to conduct an awareness campaign on an emergency level to send these children to schools.

On this occasion, Ms. Ayesha Khan, CEO of the Hashoo Foundation, diplomats, industrialists, businessmen and people from different walks of life were present.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that it is alarming that a large number of the country's children are not attending schools and this problem requires urgent attention from the authorities concerned.

Half of the children population aged five to 16 was at risk of engaging in labour or begging, she said adding that education is the right of every child guaranteed under the country's constitution.

She said that the unfortunate challenge of out-of-school children was not only an educational crisis but also a violation of human rights.

She also emphasized on measures including inclusive education, learning programmes and persuading parents to send their children to schools.

She said, "We are working on many projects for the education of out-of-school children. We are also facing many problems and challenges." Efforts are being made in collaboration with various institutions in all provinces for the education of the children, she said and informed, a large number of children in the federal capital are also out of school as they are not going to schools. At present, nearly three million children are not going to schools, she added.

She said that there is dire need to pay special attention to the education of children at the elementary level besides giving vocational training to the children so that they could play their full role in improving the country's economy.