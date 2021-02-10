Senator Fida to file defamation suit against ex-MPA Obaidullah Mayar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Muhammad Khan on Wednesday announced to file a defamation suit against former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Obaidullah Mayar for accusing the Senator of paying money to him during the Senate election 2018.

Former PTI MPA Obidullah Mayar, while talking to different television channels after a video which went viral on the social media, showing some Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly members receiving money during the March 2018 Senate election, had accused Senator Fida of offering him the cash.

Senator Fida, in a statement, said Obaidullah Mayar's allegations were baseless and ridicules as he himself could be seen receiving the amount in the leaked video.

He said levelling allegations was the most easy way in politics and Mayar should produce evidence to substantiate his false claim.

He said he was supporting reforms in the Senate election as horse-trading and buying loyalties of MPAs was shameful for democracy.