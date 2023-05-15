Independent Senator Dilawar Khan on Monday demanded of the chair to refer the Peshawar Museum's artifacts issue to the public accounts committee (PAC) or another parliamentary panel for carrying out an inquiry into the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Independent Senator Dilawar Khan on Monday demanded of the chair to refer the Peshawar Museum's artifacts issue to the public accounts committee (PAC) or another parliamentary panel for carrying out an inquiry into the matter.

"You will forget the � 190 million scam if the transparent inquiry is carried out in Peshawar's museum artifacts in which genuine precious artifacts worth billions of rupees are lifted by placing its copies, " he claimed.

He said the then director National Accountability Bureau (NAB), holding an inquiry into the issue was transferred back to Islamabad besides placing him under suspension.

The issue was raised by Senator Sitara Ayaz in the Senate but the judiciary did not allow inquiry by terming the matter as sub-judice, he said.

Dilawar said that doing legislation was the prime responsibility of the parliament and no one could reject it. However, he said sometimes the judiciary stayed the legislation process or referred back to it.

He said the PTI government did not honour the agreement with International Monetary Fund which resulted in trust deficit and created problems for the incumbent government.