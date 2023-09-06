Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum Senator Abdul Qadir on Wednesday urged the federal government for stern action against those responsible for the non-availability of sugar and the sharp rise in prices

"We only can bring down prices by giving exemplary punishments to those hoarding items of daily commodity," he said in a statement issued here.

The senator said that the sugar mafia earned Dollars by exporting sugar earlier and now when the sugar shortage has occurred, the mafia once again earned dollars by doing its import.

These national criminals also make the lives of the people miserable; he said, and underlined the need to bring them to justice.