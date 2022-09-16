Senator Ghous Niazi, PML-N leaders discuss meets Nawaz in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Senator Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi,and people from different walks of life on Friday met former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London, and discussed the country's overall situation.

Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar and office-bearers of PML-N - United Kingdom were also present in the meeting, according to a message received here from London.