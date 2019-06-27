Senator Ghulam Ali criticizes UBG for making FPCCI dysfunctional institute

Former President FPCCI, Senator Ghulam Ali Thursday criticized United Business Group (UBG) for making Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry into a dysfunctional institution

He said that group came to power promising a change but unfortunately it has pushed the FPCCI to new low which has lost all its effectiveness and credibility in the eyes of the business community and the government, he said.

Talking to Media here, he said that different FPCCI officials are involved in an intense power struggle which is damaging the institution from the last two to three years. Similarly the government is not ready to give it any importance.

He urged the Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) to allow voting right in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Lahore and Islamabad offices as well to facilitate the voters in the upcoming elections which will be scheduled on December 2019 and in this regard, the office of FPCCI secretary general may be notified accordingly by the regulator.

He said until now FPCCI election has been conducted in its head office, Karachi and it was an hectic exercise to make all arrangements for EC and GB members, including supporters to cast their vote in favour of their respective groups for the next term of the Federation.

He also said every year the ruling group UBG nominates their persons for the office of Election Commission, this year Businessmen Panel was assured that in the executive committee meeting, Election Commission members should be neutral and this year two of members may be approved in the commission which shall be nominated by Opposition group.

He further viewed that due to lack luster polices of the FPCCI, the business community faced great embarrassment in front of the government and also at international fora too.