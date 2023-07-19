Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democracy, human rights & rule of law

Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Wednesday stressed for advancing democratic principles, human rights, rule of law, tolerance, equality, and called for duly protecting rights of Kashmiri and Palestinian people, and opposing authoritarian populism

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Wednesday stressed for advancing democratic principles, human rights, rule of law, tolerance, equality, and called for duly protecting rights of Kashmiri and Palestinian people, and opposing authoritarian populism.

Addressing the inaugural seminar at Society of Lincoln's Inn Old Court Room, Senator Yousaf Gillani reiterated his commitment to promoting human rights, safeguarding independence of the judiciary, and ensuring media freedom.

He discussed how his actions as Prime Minister, had been geared towards upholding these principles within the context of democracy and human rights.

He also stressed to address the challenges, being faced by Kashmiri and Palestinian people and called for international support in upholding their rights. He warned against authoritarian populism and urged the world to protect the rights of migrants.

"As a Senator and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, I am deeply honored to speak at this prestigious occasion, hosted by the Society of Lincoln's Inn � an institution known for its excellence in legal education. I am grateful for the opportunity to address this esteemed gathering and express my admiration for the institution's commitment to nurturing responsible and thoughtful legal professionals." After undergoing six-year imprisonment by a dictator's regime, he was sworn in as the Prime Minister in 2008, with his convictions, vindicated by both the courts and people's support. This ordeal reinforced his dedication to advocating for a fair and just justice system, underscoring the significance of fundamental rights, he added.

Gillani said his affiliation with PPP, founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was rooted in the principles of democracy, equality, freedom, and human rights.

He lauded the sacrifices rendered by former Prime Ministers - Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Ms Benazir Bhutto - for promoting democratic culture in the country.

As the country's Prime Minister, he established a Ministry of Human Rights , Ministry of Interfaith Harmony and wholeheartedly supported these initiatives in the country, he added.

As the Prime Minister, Gillani said, he ensured the National Accountability Bureau's independence and removed dictators' constitutional amendments. He staunchly upheld freedom of expression and association by abolishing oppressive media laws, besides encouraging dissenting voices, he added.

Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani called for global attention to the ignored UN Resolutions about Kashmir and Palestine and stressed the importance of a just solution, based on human rights and international law.

Additionally, he highlighted the emerging challenge of authoritarian populism, and urged for the defense of constitutional supremacy and democratic accountability.

He stressed for collective responsibility in recognizing the dignity and fundamental rights of migrants. He also emphasized the universal values of democracy, human rights, tolerance, and equality, and called for joint efforts towards a more inclusive and equitable world.