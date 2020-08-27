UrduPoint.com
Senator Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to massive rains and urban flooding in Karachi.

In a statement, he issued direction to the JI workers and Al-Khidmat Foundation, party's charity wing, to leave no stone unturned in the service of people, affected by rains.

