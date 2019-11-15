(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Gul Bashra of Pukhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) said the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees freedom of expression and everyone should have to follow Pakistani laws.

Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said the fresh consignment of tomato would start arriving from Iran. There were only 1.6 million tax payers exist in the country as no culture of tax payment has developed in the country.

He said Dollar rupee parity would further come down to Rs140 per dollar from existing Rs155 per dollar due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Quratulain Marri of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) severely criticized the government for what she alleged failed economic policies, triggering price hike.

Kulsoom Parveen of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) urged the government to ensure freedom of media in the country.

Rubina Khalid of PPP criticised the passing of 11 bills by National Assembly on Monday last especially Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC).

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal admitted the sufferings of common man due to price hike in the country. Steps were being taken to control price hike. Economy has already started improving, he said.