Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Mastung, Jacobabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Ameer, Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim,
has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks targeting security forces
in Mastung, Balochistan, and Jacobabad railway station, calling them cowardly,
inhumane, and anti-state actions.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom
of three Pakistan Army soldiers in the Mastung incident, stating that they had made
the ultimate sacrifice for the protection of homeland and peace of its people. “The
nation will never forget the sacrifices of these great martyrs who thwarted the
enemy’s malicious intentions with their blood,” he said.
Commenting on the Jacobabad blast, he said that terrorists had once again exposed
their brutality by targeting a train station, endangering innocent lives.
He stressed
that such acts of terror could not weaken the resolve of Pakistani nation.
“Every conspiracy against Pakistan will stand fail because of the bond of faith,
trust, and unshakable unity between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces,”
he added.
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim warned that elements working against the country’s security,
stability, and unity would face nothing but defeat. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with
our armed forces on every front and remain committed to eradicating the menace of
terrorism from Pakistan,” he added.
He concluded with prayers for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, patience for their
grieving families, and lasting peace and prosperity for Pakistan, praying that may Almighty
Allah bless the country with continued stability and harmony.
