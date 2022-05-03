Senator Haideri addresses Eid gathering in Kalat

(@FahadShabbir)

KALAT, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday addressed Eid-ul-Fitr prayer's gathering in Kalat.

On this religious festival, he prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and other acts of worship during the holy month of Ramazan.

Haideri, highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, said the day gives the lesson of unity and solidarity to the Muslim Ummah.

He said every Muslim wishes to have the intercession of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In Madina, some people violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi, he said adding such characters should be brought to justice as soon as possible because the sad incident had hurt the feelings and sentiments of all the Muslim Ummah and brought Pakistan into the disrepute globally.