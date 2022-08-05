Senator hails appointment of Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor as Corps Commander Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday congratulated Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as Corps Commander 12 Corps Quetta.

Congratulating Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor in her congratulatory message, she said that he is a brave and professional military officer and his life is adorned with services and achievements for the country.

She said that Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor is known as a courageous and principled officer in Pakistan Army and his appointment as Corps Commander 12 Corps Quetta is a very welcome thing for Balochistan.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the law and order situation in Balochistan was bad in comparison to other provinces in the past, but the Pakistan Army and other security forces were controlling terrorism in Balochistan with determination and courage, and the terrorists were being expelled from this region.

The enemies of the country and some self-interested elements who sell their conscience for some fear of the future and some money sometimes do cowardly actions which will never be allowed to succeed. The Pakistan Army and security agencies are always busy to hunt down these miscreants.

She said that, entire nation, especially the people of Balochistan, are peace-loving and want long-lasting peace in the province and are standing by the side of their Pakistani forces and security agencies for this purpose.

The people of Balochistan assure the new Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor that against terrorism we fully support every move of the Pakistan Army against terrorism in Pakistan and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in this regard, she said.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed confidence that the way Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been successfully performed his duties in various positions, that continuity will be continued.

Under the leadership of the brave son of the country who has an experience and firm resolve against terrorists, it will become a cradle of peace through which Balochistan will continue its journey on the path of rapid development, she noted.

She praised Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor for his combat and leadership skills and services as DG ISPR, Director Military Operations, Inspector General Communication at GHQ, operations against terrorists in Swat and Kargil war, that Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor is known as a brave officer and in whatever position he served, he showed his full potential which is commendable.

The Senator said that he performed his duties as DG ISPR very well and convinced the enemy with his fear and arrogance that the Pakistani army and nation are on the same page against the enemies, whoever would attack us would be destroyed.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that the forces of Pakistan are armed with the courage of a lion and the spirit of faith. Pakistan's security, development, defense and the whole of Pakistan was one, is one and will remain one against all external aggression. Pakistan is a peaceful country and has always spoken of peace in the world.

"Pakistan Armed Forces have shown the world that pacifism is not our weakness and the Pakistani nation should not be considered weak. We all are with Pakistan Armed Forces for law and order and rapid development and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for this purpose,she concluded."