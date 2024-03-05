Senator hails PM visit to calamity-hit Gwadar district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Awami Party Senator Kauda Babar has hailed the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the calamity-stricken district of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Awami Party Senator Kauda Babar has hailed the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the calamity-stricken district of Gwadar.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the senator said Prime Minister’s visit to Gwadar, shortly after taking oath of his office, is commendable.

“The PM must announce a special package for the rain-hit areas of the port city. The Federal government, besides restoration of daily routine life in the district, shall waive off utility bills,” the senator urged.

He further called upon the federal government to declare Gwadar city tax-free zone.

Such steps would not only create ample job opportunities to the local people, but pave the way for more investment in the port city, the senator maintained.