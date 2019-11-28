Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday hailed the landmark decision of apex court regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Expressing his heartfelt greetings in a private news channel program, he said that present government would work on legislation as ordered by the higher judiciary of the country about the matter of conditional extension to COAS.

He hoped that Opposition parties would extend full cooperation in making legislation before the deadline of six month.

Senator Faisal Javed said that it was the victory of Pakistani government as well as all the institutions which sent a broad and candid message to the world.

He said that the judgment showed that all the institutions were working for the larger interest of the country.

In reply to a question, he said the Opposition parties would help the government in completing the task of legislation given by the court today.

To another question, he said the wise verdict of the judiciary regarding COAS's extension, would elevate the image of Pakistan around the world.