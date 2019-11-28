UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Hails Supreme Court Decision On COAS's Extension

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

Senator hails Supreme Court decision on COAS's extension

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday hailed the landmark decision of apex court regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday hailed the landmark decision of apex court regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Expressing his heartfelt greetings in a private news channel program, he said that present government would work on legislation as ordered by the higher judiciary of the country about the matter of conditional extension to COAS.

He hoped that Opposition parties would extend full cooperation in making legislation before the deadline of six month.

Senator Faisal Javed said that it was the victory of Pakistani government as well as all the institutions which sent a broad and candid message to the world.

He said that the judgment showed that all the institutions were working for the larger interest of the country.

In reply to a question, he said the Opposition parties would help the government in completing the task of legislation given by the court today.

To another question, he said the wise verdict of the judiciary regarding COAS's extension, would elevate the image of Pakistan around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Forei ..

16 minutes ago

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

25 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

26 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

34 minutes ago

National Ambulance in readiness for Abu Dhabi F1 G ..

40 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.