UrduPoint.com

Senator Hashmi Condemns Recent Incidents Of Terrorism In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Senator Hashmi condemns recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces officers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan should adopt a common narrative to fight the internal enemies by taking all the political parties in Balochistan into confidence Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi said that the increase in terrorism incidents in Balochistan was worrying again, our sympathies were with the families of the martyrs and the injured in this difficult time.

He said that the soldiers of the security forces have always fought the unrest and terrorism and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country.

He said that negotiations were underway to activate the National Action Plan (NAP) to prevent the spread of terrorism in the country and, in this process, the provinces would be taken into confidence by the federation.

He suggested to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo that he should call the leaders of all political parties of Balochistan and discuss with them the growing terrorism to control for the interest of the province.

Senator Saeed Ahmad Hashmi said that eradication of insecurity was the most important need of the hour.

In this situation, he said that while keeping in mind the political, social and tribal traditions of Balochistan, there was a need to take such steps to resolve the insecurity.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

2 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

3 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.