Senator Hashmi condemns recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces officers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan should adopt a common narrative to fight the internal enemies by taking all the political parties in Balochistan into confidence Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi said that the increase in terrorism incidents in Balochistan was worrying again, our sympathies were with the families of the martyrs and the injured in this difficult time.

He said that the soldiers of the security forces have always fought the unrest and terrorism and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country.

He said that negotiations were underway to activate the National Action Plan (NAP) to prevent the spread of terrorism in the country and, in this process, the provinces would be taken into confidence by the federation.

He suggested to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo that he should call the leaders of all political parties of Balochistan and discuss with them the growing terrorism to control for the interest of the province.

Senator Saeed Ahmad Hashmi said that eradication of insecurity was the most important need of the hour.

In this situation, he said that while keeping in mind the political, social and tribal traditions of Balochistan, there was a need to take such steps to resolve the insecurity.