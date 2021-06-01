Senator Hidayatullah elected as Chairman Aviation Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Aviation Tuesday elected Senator Hidayatullah as its chairman for a term of three-year.

The committee members elected the chairman under Rule 184(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senators Faisal Javed , Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, Aon Abbas, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Moula Bux Chandio, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Sherry Rehman, Afnan Ullah Khan, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Atta-ur-Rehman, Dilawar Khan are members of the committee.

The members congratulated the newly-elected chairman and assured their full support and cooperation in smooth running of the committee affairs.

Newly elected-chairman Hidayatullah thanked the committee members for reposing confidence in him.