Senator Irfan Calls For Importance Of Unity, Respect For Institutions
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui
has called for the importance of unity and respect for the institution's traditions, regardless of differing opinions within the assembly.
Speaking on the floor of house. he asked the Chairman Senate, "We stand with you, and there is no doubt about that. Whether someone sit on one side or the other, once a ruling is given, it should not be viewed as merely an individual opinion—it represents the voice of the Constitution and this assembly."
The senator praised the decision regarding the production orders for two fellow senators Aon Bappi and Ejaz Chaudhry, expressing no disagreement with the measures taken.
He highlighted the long-standing traditions of the Chairman Senate, noting, "Your Names have always been associated with upholding the dignity of the House. You strive to enhance its respectability while following rules and regulations."
He commented on the referral of both senators to the Privileges Committee, stating that it is essential to observe what role the committee plays in this matter. "We should not turn this into a contentious issue, as fundamentally, we have no disagreement," he remarked.
The senator reiterated the need for collaboration and support amongst members during these challenging times.
The senator also reflected on historical hardships faced by political leaders in past like Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing that many have endured significant struggles.
He noted that "imprisonment has been a part of the political landscape," referencing the lengthy sentences served by various leaders in the past. While acknowledging these challenges, he urged that such experiences should not be used to elicit sympathy in their current context.
He added, "We must not perpetuate tales of suffering that ignore the principles of law. If hardships exist, they should be condemned and not tolerated, especially actions that deviate from constitutional and legal norms."
The senator affirmed his support for the production orders, encouraging all parties to voice their perspectives within the Privileges Committee, thus fostering a spirit of cooperation and collective responsibility within the Senate.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Painting competition at Multan Arts Council on March 122 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist attack on DG Khan checkpost, Mohsin Naqvi praises officers’ bravery2 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan calls for importance of unity, respect for Institutions2 minutes ago
-
Training sessions essential for professional development of teachers: VC UoA2 minutes ago
-
Nabil Gabol lauds Taekwondo Champion Abu Huraira for international success2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs; arrests five suspects2 minutes ago
-
The Royal Thai Embassy, UN Women, and Depilex Collaborate to Uplift Women Entrepreneurs in Sialkot o ..12 minutes ago
-
Kill12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur DIG takes action against corrupt Police officials12 minutes ago
-
2004th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast to commemorate from 13th Ramzan12 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 10 terrorists in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pledges stronger protections for women’s rights on 'International Women’s Day'12 minutes ago