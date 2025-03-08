Senator Irfan calls for importance of unity, respect for Institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui

has called for the importance of unity and respect for the institution's traditions, regardless of differing opinions within the assembly.

Speaking on the floor of house. he asked the Chairman Senate, "We stand with you, and there is no doubt about that. Whether someone sit on one side or the other, once a ruling is given, it should not be viewed as merely an individual opinion—it represents the voice of the Constitution and this assembly."

The senator praised the decision regarding the production orders for two fellow senators Aon Bappi and Ejaz Chaudhry, expressing no disagreement with the measures taken.

He highlighted the long-standing traditions of the Chairman Senate, noting, "Your Names have always been associated with upholding the dignity of the House. You strive to enhance its respectability while following rules and regulations."

He commented on the referral of both senators to the Privileges Committee, stating that it is essential to observe what role the committee plays in this matter. "We should not turn this into a contentious issue, as fundamentally, we have no disagreement," he remarked.

The senator reiterated the need for collaboration and support amongst members during these challenging times.

The senator also reflected on historical hardships faced by political leaders in past like Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing that many have endured significant struggles.

He noted that "imprisonment has been a part of the political landscape," referencing the lengthy sentences served by various leaders in the past. While acknowledging these challenges, he urged that such experiences should not be used to elicit sympathy in their current context.

He added, "We must not perpetuate tales of suffering that ignore the principles of law. If hardships exist, they should be condemned and not tolerated, especially actions that deviate from constitutional and legal norms."

The senator affirmed his support for the production orders, encouraging all parties to voice their perspectives within the Privileges Committee, thus fostering a spirit of cooperation and collective responsibility within the Senate.