Senator Irfan Criticise Imran Khan On Jaffer Express Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a statement on social media platform 'X', strongly criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Referring to the recent attack on the Jaffer Express and the abduction of hundreds of passengers, Senator Siddiqui condemned Imran Khan for failing to denounce the attack and instead appearing to lend support to the perpetrators.
"It is deeply regrettable and condemnable that instead of denouncing the attack and the kidnapping of innocent passengers, Imran Khan has thrown his remaining political weight behind the terrorists who are endangering the lives of women and children," Siddiqui stated.
He further questioned, "A man who constantly reminds others of their limits—does he have any limits of his own?"
