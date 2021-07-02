UrduPoint.com
Senator Irfan Siddiqui Assures Students To Redress Their Exams Related Issues

Fri 02nd July 2021

Senator Irfan Siddiqui assures students to redress their exams related issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on education and Professional Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui in a meeting with the representatives of students protesting against the examinations assured to address their grievances.

The delegation of representatives called on Senator Irfan Siddiqui at his office and apprised him of their demands.  Irfan Siddiqui said that he would inform the Ministry of Education and Professional Education in writing for necessary action on their demands.

The chairman of the committee listened to the demands of the students and assured to direct the concerned ministry to consider these demands sympathetically. Irfan Siddiqui said that the students are a precious asset to our future and it is very unfortunate that students are not being listened to and are being mistreated. He said the issue of exams is matter of concern for many students and they have been forced to protest on the streets which should not happen.

