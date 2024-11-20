Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefs PM on performance of PML-N party in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on, Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate.

During a call on, he also briefed the prime minister regarding the performance of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Irfan Siddiqui congratulated the prime minister for his excellent work in achieving the economic goals and bringing the economy of Pakistan on track, PM Office Media said in a press release.

The prime minister said that senators of Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui were playing a commendable role, adding being a symbol of the federation, the upper house should play a dynamic role in national unity and provincial harmony.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary group should maintain strong ties with all other parties in the House for this purpose.

The prime minister further opined that in today's era, the importance of a strong foreign policy had increased manifold.

He hoped the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui would guide the government by playing the role of a think tank.