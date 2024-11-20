Open Menu

Senator Irfan Siddiqui Briefs PM On Performance Of PML-N Party In Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefs PM on performance of PML-N party in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on, Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate.

During a call on, he also briefed the prime minister regarding the performance of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Irfan Siddiqui congratulated the prime minister for his excellent work in achieving the economic goals and bringing the economy of Pakistan on track, PM Office Media said in a press release.

The prime minister said that senators of Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui were playing a commendable role, adding being a symbol of the federation, the upper house should play a dynamic role in national unity and provincial harmony.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary group should maintain strong ties with all other parties in the House for this purpose.

The prime minister further opined that in today's era, the importance of a strong foreign policy had increased manifold.

He hoped the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui would guide the government by playing the role of a think tank.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Siddiqui Guide Tank Media All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan