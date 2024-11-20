Senator Irfan Siddiqui Briefs PM On Performance Of PML-N Party In Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on, Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate.
During a call on, he also briefed the prime minister regarding the performance of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Irfan Siddiqui congratulated the prime minister for his excellent work in achieving the economic goals and bringing the economy of Pakistan on track, PM Office Media said in a press release.
The prime minister said that senators of Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui were playing a commendable role, adding being a symbol of the federation, the upper house should play a dynamic role in national unity and provincial harmony.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) parliamentary group should maintain strong ties with all other parties in the House for this purpose.
The prime minister further opined that in today's era, the importance of a strong foreign policy had increased manifold.
He hoped the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui would guide the government by playing the role of a think tank.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hari Welfare Association organizes seminar to mark Universal Children’s day1 minute ago
-
World Children Day observed1 minute ago
-
3 weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commences1 minute ago
-
Smog/fog to prevail at isolated parts of Punjab: PMD1 minute ago
-
Azam Nazeer reaffirms unwavering commitment to protect rights of children2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM's laptop program task to be accomplished in 90 days2 minutes ago
-
AC, TMO visit Band Khoh to address encroachments2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder gets bail in toshakhana-II case2 minutes ago
-
KP govt, UNICEF celebrate world children day with street children2 minutes ago
-
2 Pakistani children honored for raising voice for Gaza children2 minutes ago
-
SCP paves way to re-polling in PB-15, Jatak looses cabinet portfolio1 hour ago
-
Intercollegiate female tug-of-war competition held1 hour ago