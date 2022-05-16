UrduPoint.com

Senator Irfan Siddiqui Calls Out For Action Against Cutting Of Trees

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday revealed that hundreds of valuable trees located within the limits of Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi have been sold at extremely low prices, and demanded strict action against the violators

In a letter written to Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Faisal Javed, he contested that this was a serious matter which should be included in agenda of the next meeting to be discussed in the Committee.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui further disclosed that when the Director General of Radio Pakistan was approached over the matter, he said that the trees were auctioned due to financial crisis faced by the organization.

Moreover, Senator Irfan said those responsible should be identified and punitive measures should be taken against them according to law.

He said that strict accountability would be undertaken of previous government authorities which used to market their so-called billion Tree Tsunami Project but did nothing in actual for safeguarding the environment.

