Senator Irfan Siddiqui Criticizes PTI For Boycotting National Security Committee

Published March 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

In a statement on the social media platform 'X' , he stated that PTI's decision to boycott the committee aligns with its usual political approach.

He accused the party of prioritizing a meeting with a convicted prisoner over devising strategies to combat terrorism, which has claimed the lives of 93,000 Pakistanis.

Siddiqui further criticized the imprisoned leader, saying that even during his tenure as Prime Minister, he never participated in any parliamentary forums related to national security.

