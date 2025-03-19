Senator Irfan Siddiqui Criticizes PTI For Boycotting National Security Committee
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting the Parliamentary Committee on National Security
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.
In a statement on the social media platform 'X' , he stated that PTI's decision to boycott the committee aligns with its usual political approach.
He accused the party of prioritizing a meeting with a convicted prisoner over devising strategies to combat terrorism, which has claimed the lives of 93,000 Pakistanis.
Siddiqui further criticized the imprisoned leader, saying that even during his tenure as Prime Minister, he never participated in any parliamentary forums related to national security.
Recent Stories
BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar
Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting
Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee
President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terrorism, stresses national unity
Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Ara ..
Government committed to protect, promote industries: Haroon Akhtar
Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Responsive-Budgeting Session at Isla ..
KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Payment System
Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar3 minutes ago
-
Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting3 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terrorism, stresses national unity3 minutes ago
-
UNDP holds provincial consultation on Closing Pakistan’s Gender Gap through financial inclusion13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Arabia8 minutes ago
-
Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Responsive-Budgeting Session at Islamabad8 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Payment System8 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
40 shopkeepers fined for charging excessive prices6 minutes ago
-
EOBI earns 54 bln in first eight-month of current fiscal year6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of girl’s injury due to kite string in Shah ..6 minutes ago