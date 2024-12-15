Open Menu

Senator Irfan Siddiqui Expresses Condolences Over Saddiqul Farooq' S Demise

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expresses condolences over Saddiqul Farooq' s demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) expressed his deepest sympathies on Sunday, lamenting the profound loss of veteran leader Saddiqul Farooq, whose passing leaves an immense void in both journalism and politics.

In a message shared with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui paid glowing tributes to the late Saddiqul Farooq, eulogizing his remarkable legacy.

He also expressed his profound grief over the irreparable loss, lamenting that the void left by Farooq' s passing can never be filled.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui fondly remembered that Saddiqul Farooq endured imprisonment with remarkable courage and unwavering loyalty to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, never succumbing to pressure or betraying his leadership.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui asserted that Saddiqul Farooq' s selfless services and unwavering sincerity will be etched in the annals of history in golden letters, forever remembered and cherished.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui prayed that may Allah Almighty grant eternal peace and tranquility to the departed soul of

Saddiqul Farooq and bestow upon his family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with patience and courage.

