Senator Irfan Siddiqui hails govt-PTI talks as crucial for political stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) PML-N's parliamentary leader in the Senate and a key member of the government's negotiating team Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday hailed the ongoing talks between the PTI and the government, emphasizing their importance in achieving political stability and addressing Pakistan's economic challenges.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he expressed optimism about the negotiations, stating that they are entering the talks with an open mind and heart, setting aside past grievances.

He said that the talks between the government and PTI are being held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides expressing willingness to engage in serious discussions.

PTI has agreed to present its "Charter of Demands" in the next round of negotiations, scheduled for January 2, he added.

Responding to a query about the demands from the government, Senator Siddiqui has shed light on the government's stance in the ongoing talks with PTI, emphasizing that they have not presented a formal charter of demands.

Instead, they are focusing on key discussion points that can foster constructive dialogue, he said, adding that these points include revisiting the Charter of Economy and Charter of Democracy, which were previously agreed upon between PPP's Benazir Bhutto and PML-N's Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Additionally, the government is keen to discuss a Code of Conduct aimed at addressing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promoting political stability nationwide, he mentioned.

By exploring these critical areas, both parties can work towards finding common ground and advancing the country's interests, he added.

In another question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui highlighted that PML-N, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, has consistently been open to negotiations, but PTI had previously declined these offers.

However, he views the current talks as a positive development, where parties that were once reluctant to engage are now sitting together in a cordial atmosphere.

Irfan Siddiqui further emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive tone in the discussions, urging party members to refrain from making outdoor comments and instead focus on constructive dialogue within the negotiation room. This approach, he believes, will facilitate meaningful progress in the talks, he added.

Siddiqui clarified that the government has not imposed any conditions for the talks with PTI, instead adopting an open-door policy to facilitate negotiation.

Responding to a query about the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Senator further criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that during his visit to Islamabad, nearly 130 lives were lost due to terrorism.

Siddiqui emphasized that Gandapur needs to take the situation seriously and maintain stability in the province.

He suggested that Gandapur could seek help from the Federal government and armed forces to counter terrorism effectively.