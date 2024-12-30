Open Menu

Senator Irfan Siddiqui Hails Govt-PTI Talks As Crucial For Political Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Senator Irfan Siddiqui hails govt-PTI talks as crucial for political stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) PML-N's parliamentary leader in the Senate and a key member of the government's negotiating team Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday hailed the ongoing talks between the PTI and the government, emphasizing their importance in achieving political stability and addressing Pakistan's economic challenges.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he expressed optimism about the negotiations, stating that they are entering the talks with an open mind and heart, setting aside past grievances.

He said that the talks between the government and PTI are being held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides expressing willingness to engage in serious discussions.

PTI has agreed to present its "Charter of Demands" in the next round of negotiations, scheduled for January 2, he added.

Responding to a query about the demands from the government, Senator Siddiqui has shed light on the government's stance in the ongoing talks with PTI, emphasizing that they have not presented a formal charter of demands.

Instead, they are focusing on key discussion points that can foster constructive dialogue, he said, adding that these points include revisiting the Charter of Economy and Charter of Democracy, which were previously agreed upon between PPP's Benazir Bhutto and PML-N's Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Additionally, the government is keen to discuss a Code of Conduct aimed at addressing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promoting political stability nationwide, he mentioned.

By exploring these critical areas, both parties can work towards finding common ground and advancing the country's interests, he added.

In another question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui highlighted that PML-N, under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, has consistently been open to negotiations, but PTI had previously declined these offers.

However, he views the current talks as a positive development, where parties that were once reluctant to engage are now sitting together in a cordial atmosphere.

Irfan Siddiqui further emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive tone in the discussions, urging party members to refrain from making outdoor comments and instead focus on constructive dialogue within the negotiation room. This approach, he believes, will facilitate meaningful progress in the talks, he added.

Siddiqui clarified that the government has not imposed any conditions for the talks with PTI, instead adopting an open-door policy to facilitate negotiation.

Responding to a query about the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Senator further criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that during his visit to Islamabad, nearly 130 lives were lost due to terrorism.

Siddiqui emphasized that Gandapur needs to take the situation seriously and maintain stability in the province.

He suggested that Gandapur could seek help from the Federal government and armed forces to counter terrorism effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Irfan Siddiqui Visit Progress January From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

52 minutes ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

52 minutes ago
 Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in N ..

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun C ..

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..

9 hours ago
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ sup ..

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Ope ..

UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

11 hours ago
 Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

12 hours ago
 117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

15 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

15 hours ago
 Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan