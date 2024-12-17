Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Uzbekistan’s envoy discuss fostering bilateral ties in diverse fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui called on Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev here on Tuesday and discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui called on Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev here on Tuesday and discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields.

Senator Siddiqui, during a visit to the Embassy of Uzbekistan along with Senator Sarmad Ali, expressed his appreciation for the growing relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He highlighted the strategic importance of fostering deeper ties between the two nations, particularly in terms of economic cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev acknowledged Pakistan's vital role in the region and commending its efforts to ensure peace and stability.

He expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and discussed various initiatives that could enhance collaboration, including joint ventures in areas such as energy, agriculture, education, and tourism.

Senator Sarmad Ali also contributed to the discussions by focusing on the potential avenues of cooperation. He focused on shared goals and mutual interests, emphasizing the need for a continued dialogue and collaboration.

Khalid Taimur Akram, an international relations expert expressed his insight on international diplomacy and regional integration.