ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A new book titled "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the parliamentary party leader in the Senate, has been published.

The book is a compilation of Siddiqui's urdu columns, which were published in prominent national newspapers from April 2022 to December 2024, covering the political journey of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comprising 56 columns and spanning 232 pages, the book has been published by "Aks Publishers" in Lahore.