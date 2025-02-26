- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
A new book titled "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the parliamentary party leader in the Senate, has been published
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A new book titled "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the parliamentary party leader in the Senate, has been published.
The book is a compilation of Siddiqui's urdu columns, which were published in prominent national newspapers from April 2022 to December 2024, covering the political journey of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Comprising 56 columns and spanning 232 pages, the book has been published by "Aks Publishers" in Lahore.
