Senator Irfan Siddiqui's New Book "PTI And Pakistan: From Cypher To Final Call" Published

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Senator Irfan Siddiqui's new book "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" published

A new book titled "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the parliamentary party leader in the Senate, has been published

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A new book titled "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the parliamentary party leader in the Senate, has been published.

The book is a compilation of Siddiqui's urdu columns, which were published in prominent national newspapers from April 2022 to December 2024, covering the political journey of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comprising 56 columns and spanning 232 pages, the book has been published by "Aks Publishers" in Lahore.

