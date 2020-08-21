Senator Islamuddin expresses condolence over demise of Bizenjo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senator Islam Uddin Shaikh has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenj

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Senator islam Uddin Shaikh has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. He expressed heartfelt sympathies, condoled with the bereaved family and said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was torchbearer of the positive traditions in politics.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.