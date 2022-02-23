Senator Islamuddin & his Sons expresses grief over demise of Rehman Malik

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and his son MNA Noman islam Shaikh, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday have expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro also expressed his condolence over the death of the senior PPP leader and prayed for peace of the deceased soul, besides sympathising with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah also condoled the demise of Senator Rehman Malik and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.