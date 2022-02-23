UrduPoint.com

Senator Islamuddin & His Sons Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Rehman Malik

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Senator Islamuddin & his Sons expresses grief over demise of Rehman Malik

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and his son MNA Noman islam Shaikh, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday have expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro also expressed his condolence over the death of the senior PPP leader and prayed for peace of the deceased soul, besides sympathising with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah also condoled the demise of Senator Rehman Malik and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Rehman Malik Interior Minister Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

30 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

53 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>