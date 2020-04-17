UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, His Sons Condole With Sardar Ali Gohar Over Death Of His Mother

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, his sons condole with Sardar Ali Gohar over death of his mother

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Sardar Ali Gohar Indhar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Sardar Ali Gohar Indhar.

In their condolence message on Friday, they expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur May Family

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses ..

6 minutes ago

ERC becomes patron to families of COVID-19 decease ..

11 minutes ago

Palestinian Authorities Confirm 12 New COVID-19 Ca ..

58 seconds ago

NMC’s Board of Directors praises role of nationa ..

26 minutes ago

New South African cricket boss Smith rules De Kock ..

4 minutes ago

Three- hour complete lockdown observed in northern ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.