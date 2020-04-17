Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, his sons condole with Sardar Ali Gohar over death of his mother

Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Sardar Ali Gohar Indhar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Sardar Ali Gohar Indhar.

In their condolence message on Friday, they expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.