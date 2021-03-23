Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Reports say that the PML-N lawmaker and the health workers whose names have not been revealed so far have gone into isolation.

ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi tested positive for the COVID-19, the reports said on Tuesday.

Senator Javed Abbasi quarantined himself at home after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Senator appealed to the public and his all well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile in Islamabad, six frontline health workers also tested positive for Coronavirus. They had been working with Islamabad District Health Office but their Names were not revealed yet.

The DHO Islamabad said that infected staff went into complete isolation.

Earlier today, at least 72 people died due to COVID-19 in different parts of the country and huge surge was witnessed in the cases of the virus since yesterday. The authorities, especially National Command and Control Centre announced countrywide smart-lockdown.