Senator Kamil Ali Agha Stresses Referring Cannabis Control Authority Bill To The Science & Tech Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Senator Kamil Ali Agha stresses referring Cannabis Control Authority bill to the Science & Tech committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Kamil Ali Agha on Friday emphasized referring the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill 2024 to the Science & Technology Committee, instead of the Finance Committee.

Speaking on the floor of the House at the 342nd session of the Senate, he pointed out that referring the bill to the Finance Committee was allegedly tantamount to overruling the rules of business.

Senator Agha said the bill was presented in the previous Senate session, wherein an amendment was proposed which was referred to the Finance Committee.

However, he said, it should have been sent to the Science and Technology committee as per rules.

In response, Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Tarar said there were many committees including one on defense, which were not functional due to no-polls in some Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the same spirit, he said, the Chairman Senate announced to refer the Cannabis Bill to the Finance Committee and mentioned that Senator Kamil Ali Agha was present in the House at that time.

