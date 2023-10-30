Open Menu

Senator Kamran Michael Bestowed National Christian Award In Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday bestowed National Christian Award upon Senator Kamran Michael for his services in the field of politics during a ceremony at the Governor's House here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday bestowed National Christian Award upon Senator Kamran Michael for his services in the field of politics during a ceremony at the Governor's House here.

National Christian Award is awarded to people of the Christian community for their outstanding services in their respective fields. The other recipients of the award included Pastor John AD (Religion), Dr. Simon Alfred (Health), Jesbar Ashiq (Media), Dr. Nayyar Firdous (Education), AD Chaudhry (Law), Shaukat Masih (Assistant Commissioner) Zakaria Yusuf (Police), Mrs. Nazish Akhtar (Government Service) and Amon Emmanuel (Government Service). Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman gave away the awards.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the sacrifices and services of our Christian brothers for the development and stability of the country are unforgettable, adding that the Christian community rendered great sacrifices along with the Muslims in Pakistan's movement.

He said that after the establishment of Pakistan, the Christian community rendered valuable services in education, health, law, and other fields. The Governor Punjab said that the freedom and peace with which the minorities are living in Pakistan today is a shining example for the people living in this region. He further said that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for the minority community.

He said that other events of the minorities including SP Singha Awards have also been organised at the Governor's House Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Governor Education Punjab Minority Muslim Christian Media Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

1 minute ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

1 minute ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

6 minutes ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

6 minutes ago
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

17 minutes ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

21 minutes ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays respects at Data Darbar

16 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan