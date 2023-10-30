Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday bestowed National Christian Award upon Senator Kamran Michael for his services in the field of politics during a ceremony at the Governor's House here.

National Christian Award is awarded to people of the Christian community for their outstanding services in their respective fields. The other recipients of the award included Pastor John AD (Religion), Dr. Simon Alfred (Health), Jesbar Ashiq (Media), Dr. Nayyar Firdous (Education), AD Chaudhry (Law), Shaukat Masih (Assistant Commissioner) Zakaria Yusuf (Police), Mrs. Nazish Akhtar (Government Service) and Amon Emmanuel (Government Service). Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman gave away the awards.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the sacrifices and services of our Christian brothers for the development and stability of the country are unforgettable, adding that the Christian community rendered great sacrifices along with the Muslims in Pakistan's movement.

He said that after the establishment of Pakistan, the Christian community rendered valuable services in education, health, law, and other fields. The Governor Punjab said that the freedom and peace with which the minorities are living in Pakistan today is a shining example for the people living in this region. He further said that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for the minority community.

He said that other events of the minorities including SP Singha Awards have also been organised at the Governor's House Lahore.