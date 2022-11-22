UrduPoint.com

Senator Kamran Michael-led Media Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has always provided equal opportunities to the minorities in every field of life

Talking to a Christian media delegation led by Senator Kamran Michael at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said that all minorities including the Christian community are enjoying equal rights and religious freedom in Pakistan, adding, role of the media in helping flood victims in Pakistan and highlighting the catastrophe in the whole world is praise-worthy.

The Christian media delegation comprised Senator Kamran Michael, Chairman Praise tv Pastor Shahzad Siddiq, journalists Naeem Qaiser, Dean Bryant, Charity, Dan Witt, Mark Alexander and Ren Schuffman. Senator Kamran Michael is also the President PML-N Minority Wing.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman thanked the Christian media delegation for their role in helping the flood victims.

"The minorities have been playing a positive role in the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan", he observed.

Balighur Rehman assured doors of the Governor's House are open for all minorities including the Christian community.

Senator Kamran Michael, Speaking on the occasion, said Pakistani Christians are determined to present the bright face of their beloved country to the world. He informed the governor that the Pakistani churches have played a vital role in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Senator Kamran Michael said organizations and individuals working for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims will soon be awarded with awards in recognition of their services.

Dean Bryant, in his remarks, said Pakistan is a wonderful country and the people are hospitable and kind.

