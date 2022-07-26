UrduPoint.com

Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro Visits Rain Affected Areas Of Badin

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro visits rain affected areas of Badin

Pakistan Peoples Party's senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin city and nearby rain affected areas

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin city and nearby rain affected areas.

According to the press release, Dr. Khalida was apprised about the miseries of people caused by heavy rains.,on which She assured her full support from Federal Government and possible relief package from Sindh Government as well.

Later talking to media she said that Badin is her native city and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro dedicated her life to the service to these people and she will also try to follow his footsteps and serve people of Badin; specially in these difficult times she provides her full support to rain affecters.

Doctor Mandhro was accompanied by other local leaders of People's Party and other citizens .

She also visited one of the largest and oldest villages Haji Hashim Khaskeli, Agerovil colony , Railway colony, Shabaz colony, Kadhan road, Chandio nagar, Highway colony, Civil Hospital road, Ward no. 08 and other colonies and villages .

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Road Badin Turkish Lira Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

What's next for Tunisia after constitutional vote? ..

What's next for Tunisia after constitutional vote?

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan imports reach $3.758 billion by July 25: ..

Pakistan imports reach $3.758 billion by July 25: Miftah Ismail

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's 'preposterous' remar ..

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's 'preposterous' remarks on CPEC

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court turns down Punjab deputy speaker's r ..

Supreme Court turns down Punjab deputy speaker's ruling in CM election case

2 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security for Muharramul Haram

CCPO reviews security for Muharramul Haram

2 minutes ago
 Committee recommends to take up the matter of halt ..

Committee recommends to take up the matter of halting Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Progr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.