Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro visits rain affected areas of Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin city and nearby rain affected areas.

According to the press release, Dr. Khalida was apprised about the miseries of people caused by heavy rains.,on which She assured her full support from Federal Government and possible relief package from Sindh Government as well.

Later talking to media she said that Badin is her native city and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro dedicated her life to the service to these people and she will also try to follow his footsteps and serve people of Badin; specially in these difficult times she provides her full support to rain affecters.

Doctor Mandhro was accompanied by other local leaders of People's Party and other citizens .

She also visited one of the largest and oldest villages Haji Hashim Khaskeli, Agerovil colony , Railway colony, Shabaz colony, Kadhan road, Chandio nagar, Highway colony, Civil Hospital road, Ward no. 08 and other colonies and villages .