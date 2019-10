(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Member Senate of Pakistan Khanzada Khan has resigned from his seat in a letter addressed to the Chairman Senate here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by Senate Secretariat, consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of article 64 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from October 30.