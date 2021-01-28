UrduPoint.com
Senator Krishna Kumari Appreciates SAU Performance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Senator Krishna Kumari appreciates SAU performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi while appreciating the performance of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has said the varsity is providing equal research and academic environment to students in rural and urban areas of Sindh.  The graduates of the university can easily find employment in the private and public sector, she said during her visit to Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam on Thursday.  She said that the university was not only an academic institution, but also conducting research to increase per acre yield and the research on new Varieties of Crops, fruits and vegetables.  She expressed gratitude to know that the university was conducting research in agribusiness, agri-tourism, agro-based industries and other technologies through modern experiments and experts," she said.

She also appreciated the efforts of Sindh government paying special attention to the development of agriculture, especially working on various projects for the survival of new crops and indigenous breeds of livestock.

  The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Mari said the university is continuing its research work in the field of teaching and research, while providing students with a learning and research environment that meets modern needs. He said that the faculty, researchers, staff and students were striving to connect the university with other universities of the country and the world.  Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Khoonharo, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari, Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi and Engineer Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro were also present on the occasion.

