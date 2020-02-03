Senator lauds role of Pak Army, govt for restoring peace in FATA, travel advisory for Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Nauman Wazir on Monday lauded the role of Pakistan Armed Forces and the government for restoring peace in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and travel advisory for Pakistan.

Travel advisory announced by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia for Pakistan, was a welcoming situation for the entire nation, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Nauman Wazir urged the Opposition to come forward for implementing the development projects for the country's people.

It was the responsibility of all the politicians to work together so that challenges being confronted by the common man could be addressed.

He said bureaucracy should play vital role for achieving efficiency in all institutions.

About the prime minister's official visit to Malaysia, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian leadership could play a significant role for closing the Muslim Ummah and resolving the issues among them.

Meanwhile, Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch talking to tv channel, appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people at world important forums.