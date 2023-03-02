QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that in order to bring change in society, attracting the young generation towards modern education is the most important need of the time.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to create modern and higher education opportunities for the youth in Balochistan in order to take the people of Balochistan out of backwardness and on the path of development," she expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth.

She said that no nation can develop without the modern style of education and the demand of the time is that in today's era of competition modern and higher education should be introduced to the young generation with a modern style of education which is their first right.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri further said that today is the era of digitalization, the whole world is in the race for digitalization, the digital economy is expanding rapidly, and the communication system needs to be improved and accelerated.

The success and development of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, are related to information technology, which has room for further improvement.

She said that the youth of Balochistan, whether they are boys or girls, in no way less than the youth of other provinces, it is just a matter of getting opportunities.

She said that it is our best effort that the youth of Balochistan play their role by getting an education in the field of information technology and digitization so that Balochistan can develop rapidly and become equal to other provinces.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri expressed hope that the youth would do their best for the development of society and a bright future.