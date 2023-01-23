Senator Mahmood to resolve salaries/pensions issues of PCCC employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :PML-N Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan on Monday expressed solidarity with the employees of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and promised help to get their salaries and pensions released.

The senator expressed these views while visiting to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan where he met with the CCRI Multan employees who had been staging peaceful sit-ins for the last six days, demanding the release of their salaries and pensions for the last seven months.

Rana Mahmood ul Hassan said that he would bring the matter to the notice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and promised that all their demands would be accepted.

He further informed that he would also raise the issue at the Senate Standing Committee on food and Agriculture that is scheduled to meet on Jan 27.

The senator expressed concerns over non-payment of salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners of PCCC and said that CCRIs working under the PCCC umbrella were important institutions conducting research on cotton. He added that administrative and financial issues of CCRIs should be resolved to get desired results.

He said that he would also recommend action against textile mills that are not paying cotton cess.