Senator Malik For Public Hanging Of Child Molesters

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Senator Malik for public hanging of child molesters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Monday suggested that the child molesters should be hanged publically to make them example for others.

He was speaking in the Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology with an agenda to discuss the filming and uploading of the video of child abuses on Dark web with reference to recent case reported from Rawat, Rawalpindi.

He said unless the child molesters were dealt with iron hand, the ratio of such cases would keep on escalating. "It is the time to punish them with death penalty if we really care about the mental and physical well being of our future generations", he added.

Malik said Dark Web was the main hub of such criminal activities online and Pakistan needed to strict its laws regarding cyber crimes. "The main hindrance is the lapses in witness law that needs to be revised", he added.

He stressed upon the need of investigating the case child molestation cases on modern lines to tackle this menace.

He asked the FIA officials to provide the criminal history of accused Ayaz Sohail in the recent Rawat case where more than 15 young boys, aged 8-15, have been abducted and molested.

