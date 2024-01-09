Open Menu

Senator Mehdi Eyes February 8 As The Day Of PPP's Historic Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Tuesday said that February 8 will be the day of the historic victory of the Pakistan People's Party which has presented practical solutions to the national issues in its election manifesto

Senator Mehdi, in a statement issued here, said “PPP has always fulfilled all the promises made to the people in election manifesto while all other political parties of the country never implemented their election manifesto after assuming power.”

He stated that citizens of Karachi have become politically liberated and they will exercise their right to vote by marking their own choice on ballot papers. People of Karachi know the political merchants very well and they will not let those elements further exploit citizens' rights, he added.

