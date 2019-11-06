UrduPoint.com
Senator Mohsin Aziz's Mother Passes Away

Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:29 PM



The mother of PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Aziz Group of Industries passed here Wednesday after protected illness,confirmed a family sources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The mother of PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Aziz Group of Industries passed here Wednesday after protected illness,confirmed a family sources.

According to details,She was the widow of late Aziz Jan and grandmother of Afan Aziz (CEO A.J Textile Mills.She was also the mother-in-law of Jamshid Savul and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi.Her Nimaz-e-Janaza would be offered today at 4:00 P.M at Gulshan-e-Aziz, Warsak Road, Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan

