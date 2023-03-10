UrduPoint.com

Senator Moula Bux Chandio Asks Political Parties To Shun Differences For Sake Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Senator Moula Bux Chandio asks political parties to shun differences for sake of country

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Friday said that political parties should set aside differences and unite to resolve the current crises for the sake of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Friday said that political parties should set aside differences and unite to resolve the current crises for the sake of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political parties should develop a consensus to bring political and economic stability to the country.

In reply to a question about the elections, he said there had never been an election without allegations of rigging, claiming the elections of 2018 were "rigged".

The senator added that the PTI had initiated the "trend of verbal abuse in Pakistani politics" and people were currently paying the price for the immature and non-serious behaviour.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Price 2018

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

53 minutes ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

53 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

1 hour ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

1 hour ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

1 hour ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.