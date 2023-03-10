Senator Moula Bux Chandio asks political parties to shun differences for sake of country

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Friday said that political parties should set aside differences and unite to resolve the current crises for the sake of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Friday said that political parties should set aside differences and unite to resolve the current crises for the sake of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political parties should develop a consensus to bring political and economic stability to the country.

In reply to a question about the elections, he said there had never been an election without allegations of rigging, claiming the elections of 2018 were "rigged".

The senator added that the PTI had initiated the "trend of verbal abuse in Pakistani politics" and people were currently paying the price for the immature and non-serious behaviour.