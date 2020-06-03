UrduPoint.com
Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:35 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The central leader of Pakistan People's Party Senator Moula Bux Chandio, his wife and son have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated at home on Tuesday.

The condition of senator Chandio and family members was said to be stable and they were in home isolation, the spokesman added.

