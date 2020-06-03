Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive for COVID-19

The central leader of Pakistan People's Party Senator Moula Bux Chandio, his wife and son have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated at home on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The central leader of Pakistan People's Party Senator Moula Bux Chandio, his wife and son have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated at home on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, senator Moula Bux Chandio, his wife, son were tested positive for coronavirus.

The condition of senator Chandio and family members was said to be stable and they were in home isolation, the spokesman added.