HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Rindan Chandio, the younger brother of PPP leader Senator Moula Bux Chandio, passed away here on Sunday.

The funeral prayer of late Rindan was held in Tando Wali Muhammad, area of Hyderabad, and was attended by a large number of relatives, friends and PPP leaders and workers.

Former provincial minister Zahid Ali Bhurgari, Ex MNA Qazi Asad Abid, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and other party leaders expressed condolences to Senator Chandio over the death of his younger brother and prayed for the departed soul.