Senator, MPA offer condolences to Senate chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hasan and MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj called on Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to offer condolences on the demise of Syed Tanveer Hassan Gilani and prayed for his departed soul.

The meeting was also attended by Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Rana Shahid-ul-Hasan, former MPA Rana Tahir Shabbir, and Syed Mujtaba Gilani.

Senate Chairman Gilani paid heartfelt tribute to the late Tanveer Hassan Gilani, highlighting his valuable contributions in welfare, religious affairs, and education for the people of Multan and South Punjab.

He remarked that such services will always be remembered.

The delegation and Gilani also reviewed the ongoing flood situation along with relief and rehabilitation efforts in Multan. Gilani assured that the government and related institutions remain committed to supporting the affected population, promising immediate relief and recovery measures.