Senator, MPA Offer Condolences To Senate Chairman
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hasan and MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj called on Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to offer condolences on the demise of Syed Tanveer Hassan Gilani and prayed for his departed soul.
The meeting was also attended by Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Rana Shahid-ul-Hasan, former MPA Rana Tahir Shabbir, and Syed Mujtaba Gilani.
Senate Chairman Gilani paid heartfelt tribute to the late Tanveer Hassan Gilani, highlighting his valuable contributions in welfare, religious affairs, and education for the people of Multan and South Punjab.
He remarked that such services will always be remembered.
The delegation and Gilani also reviewed the ongoing flood situation along with relief and rehabilitation efforts in Multan. Gilani assured that the government and related institutions remain committed to supporting the affected population, promising immediate relief and recovery measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims27 seconds ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations29 seconds ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children30 seconds ago
-
SSP Investigation orders speedy submission of case challans to courts33 seconds ago
-
Relief and rehabilitation operations in full swing in Kot Momin34 seconds ago
-
CM reviews facilities at relief camp37 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp38 seconds ago
-
Army, Police, Rescue teams mount massive evacuations as Punjab battles historic floods40 seconds ago
-
Senator, MPA offer condolences to Senate chairman43 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir Urs tomorrow45 seconds ago
-
94 people rescued in Faisalabad10 minutes ago
-
SIAL operations closed till Monday10 minutes ago